StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4735.00       +9.35%
Sage Group                               754.00       +6.65%
Polymetal International                 1788.00       +4.75%
Melrose Industries                       108.08       +4.63%
Diageo                                  2867.50       +3.15%
Sse                                     1351.25       -5.34%
Relx                                    1692.75       -4.07%
Gvc Holdings                             738.80       -3.80%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     271.80       -3.45%
Pennon Group                            1060.25       -3.17%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             36.23      +15.75%
G4S                                      147.08       +7.67%
Beazley                                  455.90       +5.78%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       57.70       +4.91%
Clarkson                                2135.00       +4.15%
Ig Group Holdings                        754.50       -9.53%
Countryside Properties                   333.10       -7.27%
Network International Holdings           466.80       -4.93%
Qinetiq Group                            304.10       -4.25%
Tbc Bank Group                           735.00       -4.17%

FTSE 350
Petropavlovsk                             36.23      +15.75%
Unilever                                4735.00       +9.35%
G4S                                      147.08       +7.67%
Sage Group                               754.00       +6.65%
Beazley                                  455.90       +5.78%
Ig Group Holdings                        754.50       -9.53%
Countryside Properties                   333.10       -7.27%
Sse                                     1351.25       -5.34%
Network International Holdings           466.80       -4.93%
Qinetiq Group                            304.10       -4.25%

AIM
Symphony Environmental Technologies       32.00     +113.33%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   1.25      +38.89%
URU Metals                               145.00      +38.10%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.75      +37.25%
Gear4music Holdings                      530.00      +30.86%
Watchstone Group                          50.55      -41.90%
MobilityOne                               11.00      -29.03%
W Resources                                0.18      -26.53%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  1.05      -22.22%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 12.00      -17.24%

Overall Market
Symphony Environmental Technologies       32.00     +113.33%
Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv         0.80      +45.45%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   1.25      +38.89%
URU Metals                               145.00      +38.10%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.75      +37.25%
Watchstone Group                          50.55      -41.90%
MobilityOne                               11.00      -29.03%
W Resources                                0.18      -26.53%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  1.05      -22.22%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 12.00      -17.24%