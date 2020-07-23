FTSE 100 Unilever 4735.00 +9.35% Sage Group 754.00 +6.65% Polymetal International 1788.00 +4.75% Melrose Industries 108.08 +4.63% Diageo 2867.50 +3.15% Sse 1351.25 -5.34% Relx 1692.75 -4.07% Gvc Holdings 738.80 -3.80% Rolls-Royce Holdings 271.80 -3.45% Pennon Group 1060.25 -3.17% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 36.23 +15.75% G4S 147.08 +7.67% Beazley 455.90 +5.78% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 57.70 +4.91% Clarkson 2135.00 +4.15% Ig Group Holdings 754.50 -9.53% Countryside Properties 333.10 -7.27% Network International Holdings 466.80 -4.93% Qinetiq Group 304.10 -4.25% Tbc Bank Group 735.00 -4.17% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 36.23 +15.75% Unilever 4735.00 +9.35% G4S 147.08 +7.67% Sage Group 754.00 +6.65% Beazley 455.90 +5.78% Ig Group Holdings 754.50 -9.53% Countryside Properties 333.10 -7.27% Sse 1351.25 -5.34% Network International Holdings 466.80 -4.93% Qinetiq Group 304.10 -4.25% AIM Symphony Environmental Technologies 32.00 +113.33% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.25 +38.89% URU Metals 145.00 +38.10% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.75 +37.25% Gear4music Holdings 530.00 +30.86% Watchstone Group 50.55 -41.90% MobilityOne 11.00 -29.03% W Resources 0.18 -26.53% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.05 -22.22% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 12.00 -17.24% Overall Market Symphony Environmental Technologies 32.00 +113.33% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.80 +45.45% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.25 +38.89% URU Metals 145.00 +38.10% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.75 +37.25% Watchstone Group 50.55 -41.90% MobilityOne 11.00 -29.03% W Resources 0.18 -26.53% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.05 -22.22% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 12.00 -17.24%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -