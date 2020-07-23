StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Unilever                                4678.50       +8.05%
Sage Group                               761.10       +7.65%
Polymetal International                 1799.75       +5.43%
Melrose Industries                       108.50       +5.03%
Diageo                                  2858.75       +2.83%
Sse                                     1347.50       -5.60%
Pennon Group                            1052.25       -3.90%
Gvc Holdings                             738.90       -3.79%
Informa                                  413.50       -3.59%
Relx                                    1705.00       -3.37%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             36.08      +15.27%
G4S                                      146.78       +7.45%
Beazley                                  458.00       +6.26%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       58.20       +5.82%
Micro Focus International                314.10       +5.40%
Ig Group Holdings                        754.75       -9.50%
Countryside Properties                   334.10       -6.99%
Tbc Bank Group                           720.00       -6.13%
Network International Holdings           463.40       -5.62%
Centrica                                  40.23       -3.92%

AIM
Symphony Environmental Technologies       28.50      +90.00%
URU Metals                               145.00      +38.10%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.41      +36.07%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   1.20      +33.33%
Gear4music Holdings                      530.00      +30.86%
Watchstone Group                          50.45      -42.01%
MobilityOne                               11.00      -29.03%
W Resources                                0.17      -28.57%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  1.05      -22.22%
ValiRx                                     8.15      -20.49%

