FTSE 100 Unilever 4678.50 +8.05% Sage Group 761.10 +7.65% Polymetal International 1799.75 +5.43% Melrose Industries 108.50 +5.03% Diageo 2858.75 +2.83% Sse 1347.50 -5.60% Pennon Group 1052.25 -3.90% Gvc Holdings 738.90 -3.79% Informa 413.50 -3.59% Relx 1705.00 -3.37% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 36.08 +15.27% G4S 146.78 +7.45% Beazley 458.00 +6.26% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 58.20 +5.82% Micro Focus International 314.10 +5.40% Ig Group Holdings 754.75 -9.50% Countryside Properties 334.10 -6.99% Tbc Bank Group 720.00 -6.13% Network International Holdings 463.40 -5.62% Centrica 40.23 -3.92% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 36.08 +15.27% Unilever 4678.50 +8.05% Sage Group 761.10 +7.65% G4S 146.78 +7.45% Beazley 458.00 +6.26% Ig Group Holdings 754.75 -9.50% Countryside Properties 334.10 -6.99% Tbc Bank Group 720.00 -6.13% Network International Holdings 463.40 -5.62% Sse 1347.50 -5.60% AIM Symphony Environmental Technologies 28.50 +90.00% URU Metals 145.00 +38.10% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.41 +36.07% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.20 +33.33% Gear4music Holdings 530.00 +30.86% Watchstone Group 50.45 -42.01% MobilityOne 11.00 -29.03% W Resources 0.17 -28.57% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.05 -22.22% ValiRx 8.15 -20.49% Overall Market Symphony Environmental Technologies 28.50 +90.00% Geiger Counter Limited Sub Shs Npv 0.80 +45.45% URU Metals 145.00 +38.10% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.41 +36.07% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 1.20 +33.33% Watchstone Group 50.45 -42.01% MobilityOne 11.00 -29.03% W Resources 0.17 -28.57% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.05 -22.22% ValiRx 8.15 -20.49%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -