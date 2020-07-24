Interim Result
29/07/2020 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)
29/07/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
29/07/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
30/07/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
30/07/2020 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
Final Result
27/07/2020 Bilby PLC (BILB)
28/07/2020 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
28/07/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
30/07/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
AGM / EGM
27/07/2020 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
27/07/2020 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
27/07/2020 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
28/07/2020 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
28/07/2020 1Spatial PLC (SPA)
28/07/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)
28/07/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)
29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)
29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
29/07/2020 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd (BGHL)
29/07/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)
29/07/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
29/07/2020 Aminex PLC (AEX)
29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
29/07/2020 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
30/07/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)
30/07/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
30/07/2020 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)
30/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
30/07/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
31/07/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
31/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
31/07/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
Trading Statement
30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
Ex-Dividend
30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
