StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease had been approved in the US.
The approval of BreztriAerosphere by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was based on positive results from the phase III Ethos trial.
In the trial, Breztri Aerosphere, a triple-combination therapy, showed a statistically significant reduction in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with dual-combination therapies Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrrolate/formoterol fumarate) and PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate), the company said.
'Breztri Aerosphere has demonstrated a strong clinical profile compared with dual-combination therapies and offers a meaningful new treatment option for patients,' it added.
Under the terms of the past agreement to acquire Pearl Therapeutics , AstraZeneca would make a $150m milestone payment upon US regulatory approval of Breztri Aerosphere for COPD.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
