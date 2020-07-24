StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Segro said it had arranged a private placement of €450m of senior unsecured notes with a group of institutional investors, to be used for general corporate purposes.
The issue consisted of three tranches, including €150m at a fixed coupon of 1.35% due 2032 and €50m at 1.45% due 2035.
The third tranche amounted to €250m at a fixed coupon of 1.83%.
The company said it would fully redeem its existing 6.75% sterling bonds due 2021 and the 7.0% sterling bonds due 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
