StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said it had appointed David Shrimpton as head of its Moneybarn car finance division.
Shrimpton had been performing the role on an acting basis since Shamus Hodgson's departure.
He had joined Moneybarn in January 2019 as director of customer experience.
Previously, he was customer services and operations Head at Wonga.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
