StockMarketWire.com - British-Airways parent company International Airlines Group said it had signed a multi-year renewal extending its worldwide commercial partnership with American Express.
Under the agreements, American Express would make a payment to IAG loyalty of approximately £750m, a significant part of which was a pre-purchase of avios points that American Express would utilise in the UK and world-wide for its British Airways co-branded cards and membership rewards programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
