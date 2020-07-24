StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had commenced the first phase of a planned manufacturing capacity expansion in San Antonio, Texas.
The expansion programme would be split into several phases, with the first expected to take about six months to complete.
It would include the development of operational capabilities in a new building to house freezers and distribution functions.
Tissue Regenix said it was also evaluating the possibility of combining some elements of the later phases into the initial work, to minimise future potential disruption and costs.
The company said demand for its products, in particular the BioRinse orthopaedic portfolio, continued to grow.
The first phase of the expansion, it added, would allow for an uplift of about 50% to its current BioRinse processing capacity.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: