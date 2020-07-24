StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Vast Resources said the final containers of equipment for its Baita Plai polymetallic mine in Romania had arrived on site.
The company also said that metallurgical test work for copper and zinc had been finalised and the results were 'encouraging'.
The testing of lead and molybdenum was ongoing, with a final metallurgical report from Grinding Solutions due in August.
'The company can also confirm it is now in receipt of the first batch of underground drill hole assays from ALS and the results are equally encouraging,' Vast Resources said.
Further batches of data were expected over the coming weeks, with a complete set of assay results to beready for publication.
Underground production at project was expected to go ahead, in line with previous announcements, during the week commencing 27 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
