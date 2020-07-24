StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer French Connection said initial sales since the reopening of its stores in mid-June had been low amid significantly reduced foot flow.
'As expected, given significantly reduced footfall, initial sales since reopening have been low, although conversion of those customers actually in the stores has been better than in the prior year,' the company said.
French Connection reopened stores on 15 June.
'We are seeing sales volumes grow week on week, as further relaxation of the lockdown continues, however we anticipate this to be a gradual process especially in larger cities.'
Online sales, however, were up 24% over the last 15 weeks. Looking ahead, the company said it was 'too early' to predict how quickly and to what extent store footfall and therefore sales would recover.
This would also impact the rate of improvement within the wholesale channel, it added.
At 8:20am: [LON:FCCN] French Connection Group PLC share price was +1.36p at 6.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
