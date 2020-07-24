StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation company AFC Energy reported a slight uptick in first-half losses on higher costs.
For the 6 months ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £2.14m from £2.13 on-year as administrative expenses rose to £2.16m from £2.13m.
'We anticipate that in the second half we will continue to make large strides forward benefiting from a wider technology platform, growing project pipeline across key target markets and new enquiries from strategic partners financed by a strengthened balance sheet,' the company said.
At 9:05am: [LON:AFC] AFC Energy PLC share price was -2.08p at 19.77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
