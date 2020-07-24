StockMarketWire.com - Wrap platform provider Nucleus Financial said its assets under management rose 13% in the second quarter, as markets recovered and it experienced net fund inflows.
Assets under management in the three months through June rose to £15.8bn, up 13% on the previous quarter and up 3.2% on-year.
Net inflows over the quarter amounted to £165m.
"Markets were particularly volatile in the first few weeks of the crisis before recovering some ground and stabilising over the period,' chief executive and founder David Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the company's assets under management, at £15.8bn, where more or less back to where they were at the start of 2020, when they amounted to£16.1bn.
At 9:21am: [LON:NUC] Nucleus Financial Group Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +2.5p at 132p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: