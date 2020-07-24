StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused miner Trans-Siberian Gold said its more than doubled its revenue in the second quarter compared to the first, amid higher production and gold prices.
Revenue for the three months through June jumped to $19.7m, up from $9.3m in the three months through March.
Gold dore output rose by 67% to 11,419 ounces and the company achieved an average gold price of $1,738 an ounce, up 8.7%.
Trans-Siberian Gold said it was on track to meet its full-year production guidance.
At 9:25am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was +2.5p at 94.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: