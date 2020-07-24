StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining reported additional positive results at the Kapunda copper project in Australia from drilling carried out by 25%-owned EnviroCopper.
EnviroCopper held an agreement to earn, in two stages, up to 75% of the rights over metals that may be recovered from Kapunda.
Thor held rights to up its stake in EnviroCopper to 30%, from 25%.
'Very solid progress being made by EnviroCopper at the Kapunda copper in-situ recovery project, continuing to confirm the potential for production of copper using in-situ recovery, against a background of rising copper prices'.
At 9:31am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.04p at 0.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
