The UK manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes both rose in July, according to initial 'flash' readings from IHS Markit.

Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.6, up from 50.1, and ahead of market expectations of a rise to 52.0.

Services PMI rose to 56.6, up from 47.1, and ahead of market expectations of a rise to 51.4.

