StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had acquired Albyn Medical for an equity value of €24.8m over the next two years.
The acquisition added a 'highly complementary product range, expanding the GI product suite and providing an opportunity to broaden into Urology, said Creo Medical.
The agreement also included a performance-related payment up to €2.7m.
At 10:02am: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was +3p at 204p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
