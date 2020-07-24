StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had acquired Albyn Medical for an equity value of €24.8m over the next two years.

The acquisition added a 'highly complementary product range, expanding the GI product suite and providing an opportunity to broaden into Urology, said Creo Medical.

The agreement also included a performance-related payment up to €2.7m.




At 10:02am: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was +3p at 204p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com