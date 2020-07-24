StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company LXi REIT sold two portfolios of social housing assets for a combined sum of £10.7m for a 14% to purchase price.
The sale generated a geared return of 14% per annum over the company's three year ownership and reflected a 5.25% exit yield.
'The company is recycling the sale proceeds into the following pre-let forward funding acquisition, which is being acquired at a higher yield, with enhanced tenant covenants and RPI uplifts, underpinned by the robust discount foodstore sector,' LXI REIT said.
At 10:07am: [LON:LXI] Lxi Reit PLC share price was -0.7p at 107.5p
