StockMarketWire.com - Clay brick and concrete product manufacturer Ibstock said the head of its clay division, Kate Tinsley, had resigned with immediate effect.
Tinsley's departure was mutually agreed with the company, Ibstock said.
Her responsibilities would be assumed by chief executive Joe Hudson.
At 1:06pm: [LON:IBST] Ibstock PLC share price was -1.95p at 167.25p
