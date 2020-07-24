StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Premier African Minerals said Regent Mercantile had elected to convert a $390k loan, plus interested, into shares in the company.
Premier African Mineral said it had therefore issued around 431.2m new shares to Regent at 0.07092p per share.
'Regent invested in this loan agreement with the stated intention to convert the loan into Premier shares at a time Regent considered appropriate and in pursuance of their desire to be a long term supportive shareholder,' chief executive George Roach said.
'I am appreciative of this statement of support and their continued association with Premier as a shareholder.'
At 1:29pm: [LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was 0p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: