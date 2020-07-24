StockMarketWire.com - African budget carrier Fastjet said it would cancel its stock market listing to save costs amid a reluctance by large investors to support any more capital raisings.
The cancellation of the company's trading from AIM would require the approval of at least 75% of its shareholders at a meeting scheduled for 12 August.
Among key factors for the decision where the cost, management time and regulatory burden associated with being a listed company.
'Most institutional investors that have traditionally supported the company in the past have indicated a reluctance to continue supporting future capital raises of the company,' Fastjet said.
It added that its cash resources remained minimal and would be drawn on over the next few weeks to sustain operations should Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions in South Africa and Zimbabwe be extended into September and beyond.
'The existing challenges together with the challenges presented by Covid-19 can, in the directors' opinion, be far better navigated in a private and unlisted company environment,' Fastjet said.
