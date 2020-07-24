StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Angus Energy said it had repaid £58k in cash on a Riverfort loan facility, as opposed to allowing further conversion of the amount into shares.
The revised loan facility balance would therefore be £175k and the next repayment date would be 24 August.
At 2:17pm: [LON:ANGS] Angus Energy Plc share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
