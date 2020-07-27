UK
28/07/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
29/07/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
29/07/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
29/07/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
29/07/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
29/07/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
29/07/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
31/07/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
31/07/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/07/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/07/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
03/08/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/08/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
04/08/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
US
28/07/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/07/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/07/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/07/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
28/07/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/07/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
29/07/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/07/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/07/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/07/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/07/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/07/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/07/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/07/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
29/07/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/07/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
29/07/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
29/07/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
30/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
30/07/2020 13:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
30/07/2020 13:30 Advance GDP q/q
30/07/2020 13:30 Advance GDP q/q
30/07/2020 13:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
30/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
31/07/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/07/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/07/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/07/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
31/07/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
03/08/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
03/08/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
03/08/2020 19:00 Loan Officer Survey
03/08/2020 19:00 Loan Officer Survey
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
04/08/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
04/08/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
EU
28/07/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
28/07/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
28/07/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
28/07/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
28/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
29/07/2020 06:30 French Flash GDP q/q
29/07/2020 06:30 French Flash GDP q/q
29/07/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
29/07/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
29/07/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/07/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/07/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/07/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
30/07/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
30/07/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/07/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
30/07/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
31/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
31/07/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
31/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/07/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/07/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/07/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/07/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
31/07/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
03/08/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/08/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
03/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
03/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
03/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
03/08/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
04/08/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
JP
28/07/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
30/07/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
30/07/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
31/07/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
31/07/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
31/07/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/07/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/07/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/07/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/07/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
31/07/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
03/08/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
03/08/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
04/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
04/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/08/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
04/08/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
04/08/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com