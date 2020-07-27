StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Van Elle said it continued to trade 'slightly' ahead of a mid-case scenario outlined when it announced an equity raising in April.
In a short trading update, the company said its liquidity remained 'strong', with cash at 24 July about about £10m.
Van Elle said it would release its preliminary results for the year ended 30 April on 20 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
