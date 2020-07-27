StockMarketWire.com - Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall said its urban regeneration division had agreed deals to commence the first phase of a £185m scheme in Manchester's city centre.
The New Victoria scheme was being delivered in partnership with Network Rail, with support from Manchester City Council and Homes England.
The the first phase of the scheme was for 450,000 square feet of residential development, with construction expected to complete in 2023.
Morgan Sindall said proposals were also underway to bring forward the second phase of the wider New Victoria scheme, which would include a 150,000 square foot office building.
'"We are pleased to have agreed our second major forward funded deal in recent weeks, which further reinforces our regeneration strategy,' chief executive John Morgan said.
'We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a transformational scheme on an underutilised site in the heart of Manchester's city centre'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
