StockMarketWire.com - Retail property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had acquired a Tesco Extra site in Newmarket, Suffolk, from Standard Life Pooled Pension Property Fund for £61m.
The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 4.6%.
The nine-acre site was originally developed in the 1980s and completely rebuilt in 2016.
It comprised a 68,000 square foot net sales area Tesco Extra with a 12-pump petrol filling station, 654 parking spaces and online fulfilment distribution docks.
The asset was being acquired with an unexpired lease term of 16 years with annual, upward-only, RPI-linked rent reviews, subject to a 5% cap and 0% floor.
Supermarket Income REIT said it had also arranged a new revolving credit facility of £60m with Wells Fargo, with an initial five-year term and two further one-year extension options.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: