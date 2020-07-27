StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said its Nextcore unit had appointed Modus as its first distributor in North America.

Nextcore manufactured a light direction and ranging, or LiDAR, unit used by digital survey companies and via a network of specialist distributors.

Modus developed military and commercial remote sensing drone technologies and was a solution provider to the surveying, construction, forestry, environmental management and mining industries.




