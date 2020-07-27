StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its chronic leukaemia and lung cancer treatments had been approved marketing authorisation in the European Union.
The approval for Imfinzi plus chemotherapy to treat small cell lung cancer and calquence to treat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia was based positive clinical trial results.
AstraZeneca also announced that it had entered into a new global development and commercialisation agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for DS-1062, Daiichi Sankyo's antibody drug conjugate and potential new medicine for the treatment of multiple tumour types.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
