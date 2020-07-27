StockMarketWire.com - Office and industrial property investor Regional REIT said it had collected 91.4% of rent due for the second quarter, up from 78.5% collected on 8 July.
The rent collected comprised 80.5% of rent paid, 6.1% who had agreed to pay monthly and collection plans agreed with occupiers amounting to a further 4.8%.
'We anticipate collecting the vast majority of the balance of outstanding second-quarter rent in due course as usual,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
