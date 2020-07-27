StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Richland Resources said it had signed a reverse takeover deal with gold explorer Global Asset Resources.
Richland said it had entered into a binding share purchase agreement with Global Asset Resources, which held a 51% interest in and operatorship of four gold exploration projects in North and South Carolina.
The consideration for the deal comprised a payment on completion to the sellers and Global Asset Resources' joint venture partner, Uwharrie Resources, of A$60k (£33k) in cash and A$1.04m (£577k) in Richland shares.
Richland was also required to make two non-refundable cash payments to Global Asset Resources of US$29k on 31 July and $23k on 30 September.
It may also be required to make two additional future conditional deferred consideration payments to the sellers and Uwharrie Resources, in cash or new shares of A$1.5m and A$3m, linked to the achievement of certain performance milestones.
Richland said it intended to fund the initial cash consideration the planned initial two year work programme and requisite working capital requirements via the issue of new equity.
The issuance would occur by way of a proposed private placing to be conducted 'in the short term'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
