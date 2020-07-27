StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said it had recorded 'very pleasing' results from preliminary reconnaissance sampling at its Mt Tobin silver prospect in Nevada.
Preliminary rock samples taken from hand dug pits had returned silver values of up to 101 grams per tonne of silver, with several other samples returning between 15 and 91 grams per tonne.
Those and other anomalous results were returned over a 450 metre strike length sampled to date.
'These are very pleasing results from initial reconnaissance work at Mt Tobin and we look forward to increasing the pace of exploration on this and other precious metal projects in our Nevada portfolio this summer and autumn,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'It's an interesting time for silver with the silver price up 80% in the past 18 weeks and arguably showing more leverage than the gold price in the current market conditions.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
