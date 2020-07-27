StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said Roche had exercised an option to increase the scope and value of a cornerstone contract announced by the company back in May. Oncimmune said it had been executing a project to profile patient samples collected by Roche during their cancer immunotherapy trials.
It had been agreed, following continued discussions, to substantially increase the number of patient samples to be profiled.
The expanded project would continue to explore the autoantibody profiles as biomarkers in patients that received cancer immunotherapy, using Oncimmune's SeroTag biomarker discovery platform.
The overall timeline for the project had not altered, with initial results to be provided to Roche within three months and completion in November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
