StockMarketWire.com - F&C Investment Trust said it would increase its dividend for 2020 despite undershooting its benchmark performance in the first half of the year, owing to volatile market conditions.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, share price total return was -10.0% and net asset value total return was -0.9%, compared with a 0.4% gain from its benchmark, the FTSE All-World Index.
The investment portfolio modestly outperformed, but the repricing of the fair value of debt detracted 0.9% from returns, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said there was plenty of scope to deliver yet another increased dividend this year.
The first interim dividend of 2.9p for 2020 would be paid on 3 August.
At 8:11am: [LON:FCIT] FC Investment Trust PLC share price was -1p at 685p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
