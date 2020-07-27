StockMarketWire.com - Private client services provider JTC expected first-half performance would meet its expectations and said its outlook for the remainder of the year was 'cautiously positive' despite challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had performed well in the first half of the year during what had been 'difficult circumstances and the board expects that interim results will be in line with management expectations,' JTC said.
'Our outlook for the remainder of the year is cautiously positive and we will be concentrating in particular on new business inflows, which stood at £6.4m for H1 (H1 2019: £5.9m) and the ongoing integrations of the Sanne and NES Financial acquisitions,' it added.
The company will announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 15 September 2020.
