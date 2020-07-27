StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold said it had discovered a new 1.5km gold zone at its flagship Sanankoro gold project in Mali.
First pass shallow reconnaissance drilling at Bokoro discovered a new 1.5km gold zone about 1,500m to the south of the Selin deposit on the adjacent permit to Sanankoro, the company said.
The company said many similar targets were yet to be tested.
'With many similar oxide targets remaining within the project area in close proximity to the defined resources, upside oxide potential remains significant, even before considering the future potential for the deeper sulphide mineralisation,' it added.
At 9:12am: [LON:CORA] Cora Gold Limited Ord Npv Di share price was +2.5p at 10.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: