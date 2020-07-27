StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Premier African Minerals said some key investors had converted some debt loaned to the company into its shares.

D-Beta One EQ, YA II PN and Riverfort Global Opportunities elected to convert $50k plus accrued interest of $6k.

Premier African Minerals said it had therefore issued about 70.4m new shares to the investors at an issue price of 0.062640p each.


At 9:18am: [LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was -0p at 0.07p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com