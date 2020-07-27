StockMarketWire.com - Floorcoverings distributor Headlam said UK sales had rebounded after reporting a sharp fall in first-half revenue as it had to halt operations owing to the pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue fell 30.6% to £242.1m on-year.
Revenue fell 34.4% and 9.6% in the UK and Continental Europe respectively.
But UK revenue 'recovered strongly' during June 2020 following the reopening of all of the company ' s principal distribution centres by late May 2020 and the reopening of retail businesses in mid-June 2020.
Following a delay due to the impact of COVID-19, the company opened its new regional distribution centre in Ipswich, and it became operational earlier this month.
'Whilst the current revenue performance is pleasing, it is still not possible given both COVID-19 and the economic backdrop to provide guidance at this stage on the expected outturn for the financial year ending 31 December 2020,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:HEAD] Headlam Group PLC share price was +19.5p at 276.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
