StockMarketWire.com - Pub operator City Pub reported 'encouraging' performance for the three weeks to 4 July, with sales at about 63% of previous levels as it reopened its pubs.
Total sales for the three week period since 4 July were £1.8m. On a like-for-like basis, sales were at 63% of previous levels.
On 4 July, the group reopened 24 of its 48 pubs, with a further 8 pubs reopening over the last two weeks, taking the total number of pubs open and trading to 32.
'It is our intention to open the remaining pubs over the course of the next two months, or earlier if social distancing measures are relaxed further,' the company said.
'The board remains confident it will be able to rebuild its sales to previous levels on a much lower cost base,' it added.
At 9:30am: [LON:CPC] City Pub Group Plc share price was +2p at 71.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
