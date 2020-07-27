StockMarketWire.com - Peru-focused oil company PetroTal said production at its Bretana oil field had returned to pre-shutdown levels of 11,500 barrels of oil per day.
The field was restarted on 15 July, with output having exceeding 12,000 bopd when all seven wells were online.
Oil deliveries had commenced to the Iquitos refinery and deliveries to the northern oil pipeline at the Saramuro pump station were expected to commence in early August.
Production during the three months through June was around 4,180 bopd.
At 9:31am: [LON:PTAL] share price was 0p at 14.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
