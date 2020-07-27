StockMarketWire.com - Business technology company K3 swung to a loss performance was impacted by weak trading conditions and expected high margin licence orders not coming through.
For the 12 months to 30 November 2019, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £14.5m compared with a profit of £17K.
The loss included an impairment charge of £12.2m.
The company said it believes that 'the group has the operational and financial capacity to weather the coronavirus crisis and views prospects positively beyond the current period of uncertainty.'
