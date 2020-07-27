StockMarketWire.com - GlobalData raised its interim dividend after reporting a rise in profit in the first half of the year. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit jumped 79% to £9.3m on-year and revenue fell by 2% to £86.7m.
A 7% rise in subscription revenue was offset by some events revenue being postponed or cancelled.
'The first half performance of the group has seen a significant increase in content usage from our clients and strong renewal rates, which in part is due to our response to COVID-19,' the company said.
The interim dividend was increased by 8% to 5.4p a share.
'We remain confident in our ability to deliver growth and strengthen our position when the COVID-19 situation begins to subside and businesses begin to normalise,' it added.
At 9:52am: [LON:DATA] Globaldata PLC share price was -15p at 1410p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
