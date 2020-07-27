StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager River and Mercantile said its fourth-quarter assets under management rose 9.3%, helping it to boost the annual total by 11%.
Asset under management in the three months through June rose to £44.2bn, with positive net flows amounting to £1.5bn.
'The business delivered positive net flows of £1.5bn during the quarter following the challenging period in the previous quarter,' the company said.
'We have continued to see some weakness in our equities division and in wholesale, however, this is against a backdrop of some specific factor and sector challenges impacting our product set.'
'Our derivatives and fiduciary businesses have continued to perform very well during the period and we are seeing increased opportunities to pitch for new mandates as the market begins to adapt to the new remote operating environment.'
At 9:58am: [LON:RIV] River And Mercantile Group share price was +2p at 179.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
