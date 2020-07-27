StockMarketWire.com - En+ Group warned that weaker aluminium and power prices would hurt first-half results.
The group warned of the impact of a weaker pricing environment during the second quarter of 2020, where prices in both the global aluminium and Russian power markets were placed under pressure.
The warning came as aluminium production was flat in the first half on-year, while both electricity and hydro power production increased.
Aluminium production was flat at 1.867m tonnes on-year, with sales down 4.4% to 1.89m tonnes.
The average aluminium price decreased 10.4% on-year to $1,756 per tonne.
The group's power pegment electricity production increased 6.5% to 39.3 TWh, while its hydro power output increased 11.5% to 32.0 TWh.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
