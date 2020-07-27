StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company ImmuPharma said a regulatory milestone had been reached in preparation for a new trial of a treatment for the autoimmune disease lupus.
ImmuPharma said licensing partner for the treatment, Avion Pharmaceuticals, had submitted a special protocol assessment request to the US Food & Drug Administration.
A special protocol assessment was a process in which sponsors reached agreement with the FDA on the design and size of clinical trials.
The review period for a request was up to 45 days.
At 2:00pm: [LON:IMM] ImmuPharma PLC share price was -0.08p at 14.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
