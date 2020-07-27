StockMarketWire.com - Oil services and technology group Enteq Upstream said it had agreed to develop a high-speed data rate telemetry system with Poland's Black Gold Research.
The co-operation would bring together expertise from both companies to commercialise a current Black Gold project within Enteq's technology.
'High speed data transmission rates from downhole instruments to surface systems is key to both improving drilling efficiency and enhancing geosteering operations,' Enteq Upstream said.
At 2:17pm: [LON:NTQ] Enteq Upstream share price was +0.25p at 12.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: