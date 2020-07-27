StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Applied Graphene Materials said it had signed a distribution agreement with Will & Co.
The company said the pact would further extend its reach into the coatings and polymers sectors in The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg.
The exclusive agreement would see Will & Co's regional sales network provide access to customer opportunities in those markets.
Applied Graphene said that in addition to its own commercial hubs in the UK and US, it now had distribution agreements in The Netherlands, Greece, Italy, South Africa and Japan.
At 2:22pm: [LON:AGM] Applied Graphene Materials share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
