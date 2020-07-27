StockMarketWire.com - Telecom group Vodafone said non-executive director David Thodey would not seek reelection at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Thodey, who was a former chief executive of Australia's Telstra, decided that his other commitments could be regarded as affecting his ability to make a full contribution to the board, Vodafone said.
'The company has no immediate plans to make any further board appointments at this stage, as it considers the composition of the board will remain appropriate in terms of its size, independence, and diversity,' it added.
At 2:57pm: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was -2.06p at 120.1p
