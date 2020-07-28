StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat patients with chronic kidney disease had met its primary and secondary goals.
Results from AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) phase III DAPA-CKD trial met its primary endpoint showing a more than 50% sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), onset of end stage kidney disease or cardiovascular or renal death in adult patients with chronic kidney disease.
The trial also met all its secondary endpoints in kidney disease patients with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D), making Farxiga the first medicine to 'significantly reduce the risk of death from any cause in this patient population,' the company said.
'The DAPA-CKD trial has shown dapagliflozin's potential as a long-awaited new treatment option for patients with chronic kidney disease. The data will be transformative for these patients,' it added,
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: