StockMarketWire.com - Accommodation group PPHE Hotel said its first-half revenue had slumped 60% due to Covid-19 lockdowns.
Revenue for the six months through June fell to £61.9m, down from £155.3m on-year, as occupancy shrunk to 34.7%, back from 76.8%.
PPHE Hotel said 80% of its portfolio was now open and welcoming back guests
Chief executive Boris Ivesha said he was encouraged by 'strong' leisure demand for weekend city breaks.
'During this period of uncertainty, the group has demonstrated its ability to adapt and navigate the unprecedented challenges of this pandemic while maintaining our focus on our long-term growth strategy,' Ivesha said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
