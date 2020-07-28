StockMarketWire.com - Dechra Pharmaceuticals said it had acquired the worldwide rights of the Osurnia product portfolio from Elanco Animal Health for $135m.
Osurnia, launched in 2014, was a treatment for otitis externa - inflammation of the outer ear in dogs.
The addition of Osurnia would allow the company to 'offer an extended range of solutions for veterinarians to manage otitis externa and offer the best treatment for the pet taking into consideration the veterinarians clinical preference and the owners' lifestyle,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
