StockMarketWire.com - General merchandise retailer B&M European Value Retail said it expected adjusted core earnings to top market consensus expectations following a strong start to the new fiscal year.
For the six months to 26 September 2020, the company forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the range of £250m to £270m, above the analysts' consensus forecast of £208.1m.
'There remains considerable uncertainty in relation to both the progression of Covid-19 and the economic outlook and it is therefore hard to predict trading levels for the second half of the year,' the company said.
A more detailed update at the half year results announcement was scheduled for 12 November 2020.
At 8:10am: [LON:BME] BM European Value Retail S.A. share price was +26.7p at 469.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
